BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Sweet A Licious, an ice cream shop that lost its store to a fire in the fall, is set to reopen.

According to a Facebook post from the company, the sweet shop is reopening in April and with lots of new sweet treats and offerings.

The Buckhannon shop was destroyed in a fire in October, just one day before its four-year anniversary of opening.

“I’m just heartbroken because my husband and daughter and I, and my mother, we put so many thousands of hours into that shop, and it was a labor of love for us. It’s all gone now,” owner Michelle Jack said in an interview with 12 News the day after the fire.

Since then, the story has been operating out of its food truck, but now, it will once again have a storefront to call home.

After a whole gamut of emotions, sadness, anger, loss (financial & a dream) to kindness, compassion and love and with lots of prayer, I am happy to tell you all (and share like crazy) that we have rented the building next to Don Paco’s facing Jawbone Park, we are thankful to Mr Fig for giving us this opportunity and for the community for wanting us back. More details to come but looking forward to seeing all our customers back very soon, plus I’ll have plenty of parking so I’m out for new customers too. Owner Michelle Jack in a Facebook post on the Sweet A Licious page on March 5

The area where the new Sweet A Licious location will be in Buckhannon (screenshot: Google Maps)

Sweet A Licious fans can expect the following new menu items after the new store opens in mid-April.

Soft-serve ice cream of two flavors (and swirl)

More hand scooped ice cream flavors, including sugar free and no sugar added options and additional dailry free options

Italian ice

Additional Boba flavors

Bigger selection of Bonnie Belles items

In addition to the added menu items, the Facebook post also said that the store plans to hold events in Jawbone park and offer outdoor seating and plenty of parking for its customers. For updates on the opening, check out Sweet A Licious on Facebook.