BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The inaugural Polar Plunge for Special Olympics West Virginia was held on Feb. 11 at the River Walk Park boat ramp in Buckhannon.

Officials with the plunge said it has become a signature event, and they are fortunate that many communities have embraced it. There was even a costume contest between participating teams. Special Olympic representatives said they appreciate that so many people as well as businesses and organizations give their support to them.

“We are fortunate that it is a good turnout for year one already, and it is nice to know that we’ve got medical personnel on standby in the water to make sure we do this safely because that is always important,” said John Corbett, CEO Special Olympics West Virginia. “You can always tell when folks hit the water for the first time they don’t realize how cold that water actually is, and as a veteran of doing many of these ever the years you never forget how cold the water is, but once you get out, get warm, you feel great the rest of the day.”

The plunge raised approximately $16,000, which will go towards supporting Special Olympic athletes in all the events they take part in.