BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Upshur County’s interim superintendent of schools has a big job ahead of him as the school system remains under state oversight following a review of federal program spending.

“We understand the gravity of this situation, and are here to oversee daily operations,” said Stephen L. Wotring in a news release issued Friday afternoon. “We want the community to know that our top priority is to protect the learning environment for our children by providing stability and continuity, and ensuring funds and resources are used appropriately by the county.”

Wotring was appointed to take over as the county’s top educator immediately following the state board of education’s seizure of county operations on Wednesday.

Wotring is working alongside an onsite team appointed by the WVDE.

“The focus of the onsite team is to ensure county operations are conducted within local, state and federal regulations while also developing processes that meet the highest standards possible,” said WVDE Communications Director Christy Day. “School-level activities, as well as staff trainings and related activities should continue uninterrupted.”

Wotring’s appointment is temporary until a permanent superintendent can be named. The Upshur County Board of Education had previously hired Russ Collett to be its next superintendent, but the status of Collett’s hiring is unclear.