Investigation continues into Upshur County school threats

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Officials in Upshur County are still investigating after several threats were made to Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School.

Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus says the investigation into the incident is ongoing, although the threats were determined to not be credible.

Stankus wants students and families to know that making those threats is cause for criminal action.

“It’s not a prank, it’s not something that’s funny and it really disrupts our entire community. So these threats are taken very seriously,” said Stankus.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security is still investigating the threats.