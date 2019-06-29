Jawbone Park hosts 2019 Pride Fest

BUCKHANNON, W.Va.-People from all over headed to Jawbone Park in Buckhannon on Saturday afternoon for 2019 Buckhannon Pride Fest.

This event was planned around the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which raised awareness to LGBTQ rights in the United States. This was an opportunity for the community to come together to learn about LGBTQ history and issues.

Vendors sold clothing and accessories while educational and support groups spoke to those who attended.

Crafts, activities, and live music were also available.