Justice announces enhancements to road maintenance capabilities and $40 million of new equipment

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice visited the Division of Highways central equipment facility in Upshur County this morning to discuss road progress and unveil some $40 million in new equipment.

The governor spoke on how the state is focusing more on highway maintenance as opposed to new projects and called out former governor and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin for selling off highway maintenance equipment during his administration. The governor thanked DOH workers assembled there for their hard work and said the hundreds of new dump trucks, excavators and salt trucks will make that work more efficient.

“Past governors, for whatever the reason, it wasn’t very smart, but we sold our equipment,” Justice said. “Now, having new equipment and everything, we will be able to do multiple times as much of the task as we had before in trying to complete the task without equipment or with very, very poor conditioned equipment. So this just gives us exactly what we need and it’ll give us the opportunity to fix our secondary roads faster and better.”

After he spoke, Justice took a tour of the central equipment division, which handles all of the state’s heavy road working equipment.