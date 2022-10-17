BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Kesling Mill Lions Club is looking to the community to help save their building.

Through COVID, the club lost a lot of funding by being unable to host their fundraising events. The club is now asking for support from the community in their fundraisers to help maintain the monthly bills.

In an effort to raise funds, on Oct. 22, they will host a hot dog social and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For $5, you can get 2 hot dogs, baked beans, a cookie and a drink.

“We’re an older club, and so a lot of our members have passed away or are no longer able to help with fundraising. Then with COVID, over the past two years, the fundraisers that we have normally done, we have not been able to do, so we’re looking at a way to raise some money to help cover the cost of our monthly bills for the building. Being a service organization, we want to be able to continue to support the needs of the community, along with having the building available for the community to utilize also,” said Stacy Marteney, Kesling Mill Lions Club secretary.

Marteney said that she hopes by being able to host these fundraising events, they may be able to obtain some new members while they raise funds to keep the community building running.