ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple crews have been investigating a dig site on the Randolph/Upshur County line.

According to Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force are investigating the scene in Ellamore. The site is off County Route 151/Buckhannon Pike along Laurel Creek.

The site is currently under joint investigation by all four agencies, but no official information about why they were digging has been released by law enforcement.

