Library receives grant for new park

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The AARP has issued a grant to the Upshur County Public Library to build a small park outside the building.

Library Assistant Director Beth Rogers said they plan to demolish portions of a storage building near the library and turn it into accessible green space.

Library patrons will have access to public wi-fi, something Rogers said is needed even when the library isn’t open.

“If I’m somebody who works 9 to 5 or longer, and I need to come to the library and download stuff or upload stuff, whatever, 6:30 might not be a good window for me to get here,” Rogers said.

The entire cost of the project will be covered by that AARP grant, and the library will aim to complete it in six months once the funds are received.