ROCK CAVE, W.Va. (WBOY) – An Upshur County Man is helping school children by giving their teachers extra funding for their classrooms.

Buckhannon native Matt Jenkins presented Rock Cave Elementary school with a check for $6,000 Wednesday afternoon as part of the Subaru Loves Learning program.

Rock Cave Elementary students during the check presentation (WBOY image)

Jenkins said each classroom in the school will get $500, and that coming home to give back to the county he grew up in brings back special memories.

“I don’t get to come down here as much as I really want to, and then you drive through and start to remember all the places you used to play as a kid and then you see these kids walk in and it’s kind of neat. I used to be one of those kids, and now here I am giving back. A lot of teachers spend money out of their own pockets to make things happen in the community and for our kids, and we just want to help out. It’s not a lot of money, but each classroom gets it; it’s every classroom in the school which is kind of nice.”

Jenkins said this is the third year of helping school students in different counties and now his group is working on a plan to help CASA, which provides volunteers who give abused and neglected children a voice in court.