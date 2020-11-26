Local community brings Christmas outdoors due to COVID-19 pandemic

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A resident from a local community has put together a holiday contest in her county.

Upshur County Misty Post has created a Facebook contest called “Buckhannon Upshur Christmas Corona 2020” for residents to participate in for this year’s Christmas due to the pandemic.

The contest is people post photos of their home decorated with Christmas decorations, and whoever has the most likes will receive a prize.

“I came up with the idea really quick just to challenge people to do some lights that people could drive around and look at the lights, and it took off,” said Post. “There posting their Christmas trees and their decorations and their plans.”

Post said she’s always wanted to turn Buckhannon into a light town that everyone comes to see for the holidays.

One resident who is enjoying the contest is Lana Luby. She said Post is giving everyone inspiration for starting this contest.

“I enjoy bringing joy to others,” Luby stated. “My bucket list has always been to be a Griswall when I plug in my Christmas decorations to knock out the neighbor’s electricity. I like to give, and that’s one way I can give.”

Post stated everyone could begin adding their photos to the page after Thanksgiving, and the contest will go on until December 15, 2020. The top three posts with the most likes will receive a prize.

To learn more information or join the contest, check out their Facebook Page.