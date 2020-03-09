Local elementary school invites storyteller to portray Harriet Tubman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Students at Buckhannon Academy Elementary School had a visit from a historical figure. The school invited a storyteller from the History Alive! program to the school to portray Harriet Tubman, Monday.

The History Alive! program highlights important historical figures by allowing scholars from across the state to portray them at museums, schools, libraries, community centers and other events. Some of the roster includes important figures such as Gabriel Arthur, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Theodore Roosevelt and of course Harriet Tubman.

Each presentation has three parts: a 15-25 minute monologue where the character introduces the historical, social and political issues that influenced their life, a 10-15 minute discussion with the audience while still in character followed by another 5-10 minute with the presenter out of character to discuss the historical background and how the character continues to impact life in today’s time.

Performer Ilene Evans travels the state and tells stories as a variety of figures from history. She explained that her style of storytelling helps make parts of history that are unfamiliar to children more accessible.

“Words don’t resonate. They don’t ride trains now the way they used to, so even the word Underground Railroad doesn’t connect to them until we put them in the situation, and that’s what History Alive! gets to do, put them in the situation,” said Evans.

Evans has worked with schools around the country to share parts of American history in a way children can relate to.

Those who wish to learn more about History Alive! should click here to be taken to their website.