Local professor discusses how Iowa Caucus results will affect future voting

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The West Virginia primary election may be more than three months away, but with the Iowa Caucuses Monday night, election season is finally here.

West Virginia Wesleyan College Professor Robert Rupp said Monday night’s events in Iowa have a huge impact on shaping the race for the nomination.

Rupp said results from Iowa will help determine whose campaign is running strong, and will likely thin out the field even further.

“We’ve never had this many potential politicians wanting the nomination in history, and the question will be how many will survive after Iowa?” said Rupp.

Rupp said in addition to delegates, the momentum candidates get from a successful night can mean a lot as they head toward New Hampshire.

