Local student athletes to give parents a break on Valentine’s Day

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A group of West Virginia Wesleyan College students is reaching out to parents around the area to give them a break this Valentine’s Day.

Wesleyan’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee is opening the college gym for parents to drop off their kids for a few hours on the holiday. Event organizers said it’s also a way for the students to connect with children in the community.

“They like working with the kids in the area, they like to be mentors to them. The kids, really, they respond better to the student athletes a lot of times,” Jennifer Hefner, Assistant Volleyball Coach at WVWC explained.

The event will cost $8 for one child, $11 for two and $14 for three or more. It will run from 6-9 p.m.

Parents interested in the event, can make reservations by emailing WVWC Volleyball Coach Nancy Wheeler at wheeler.n@wvwc.edu or calling (724) 322-0180.