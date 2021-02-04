Long-standing Buckhannon restaurant celebrates 30 year anniversary

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County restaurant is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend.

Sam’s Pizza celebrated 30 years in business in Buckhannon on Monday this week.

The restaurant was founded in 1991 when owner Sam Nolte moved in from Maryland and bought the pizza place at just 18 years old.

He said it’s been a great 30 years since and hopes to continue to support the community that supported him.

“Buckhannon and Upshur County’s been great to me, and I’ve tried to give back as much as possible through the business and just in volunteering,” Nolte said.

Nolte said the restaurant is still doing well despite not offering its signature pizza buffet, but he hopes to get that back as soon as pandemic rules allow.