BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new wireless internet service provider was welcomed to the Buckhannon area on Wednesday and looks to expand broadband access throughout the region.

Lynx WV has expanded its services past being an internet service provider into a full information technology (I.T.) department. This department utilizes services such as networking and servers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, owners Joseph and Cindy Hughes saw a need for high-speed broadband internet and sought out the opportunity to bring it to more rural areas, which is their ultimate goal.

“There are a lot of topographical challenges here in West Virginia, but we were able to overcome them and build a successful business and bring high-speed internet to all different families and people who live in rural areas as well as downtown cities,” Joseph Hughes said. “What we wanted to do is we wanted to bring a full-service provider—not only internet but also I.T., email hosting and everything else.”

Hughes added that he is proud to be located on Main Street in Buckhannon and is looking forward to not only building up broadband service for Upshur County, but the surrounding counties as well.

The new office can be found at 74 East Main Street in Buckhannon. Lynx WV’s weekly office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and installations can be done on Saturdays. However, the service is available to call 24/7 if emergency outages take place. You can find more information on Lynx WV’s website.