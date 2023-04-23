BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Artistry on Main hosted its annual Main Street Arts Festival at the Opera House on Main Street in Buckhannon over the weekend.

The event featured 18 artists from all parts of West Virginia, showcasing art forms like on-the-spot caricatures, handmade suncatchers and handcrafted jewelry.

Caricature drawn at the festival (WBOY image)

Main Street Arts Festival is held annually in the spring season to help local artists kick off the selling season before the summer.

12 News spoke with Christine Keller, local artist and President of Artistry on Main about the year.

“I think it’s important to have an art connection with any community. I think that community and arts just go hand and hand and when you have a community that is vibrant with the arts, it just brings so much to the whole community picture and what a community has to offer.”

Artistry on Main is hosting plenty of art classes this summer that are open to the public.