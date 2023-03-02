CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested in Braxton after hiding from law enforcement and officials for almost a year.

Eric Chidester

According to a Facebook post from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, after evading arrest since April 2022, Eric Wade Chidester is now in custody.

The post said that the sheriff’s department received a tip on Chidester location and that several deputies, with help from K-9 Rico as well as West Virginia State Police troopers from Buckhannon, Weston and Sutten, was able to find him. He was arrested on a Felony Capias Warrant for Failure to Appear and Felony Escape from Custody (Home Confinement).

Chidester was taken to Central regional Jail and is now awaiting a court appearance in Upshur County.

Sheriff Miller, Chief Deputy Coffman, Sgt Rolenson, Sgt Caynor, Cpl Collins, Cpl Chidester from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department all aided in the arrest, according to the post.