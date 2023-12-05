BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly requesting “something spicy” from a minor in Upshur County.

On Dec. 1, a man made contact with a Facebook profile he believed to be operated by a 14-year-old juvenile, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Buckhannon Police Department.

Devin Kowalkoski

During that time, Devin Kowalkoski, 26, first messaged the juvenile’s account and stated ‘Howdy,’ before asking how old the individual was, to which to juvenile’s account messaged back that the juvenile was 14, officers said.

In his conversations with the juvenile’s Facebook profile, Kowalkoski “continues to send memes meant to induce sexual talk,” and talks “about the height difference between him and [the juvenile]” where Kowalkoski states ‘I can give you a few inches,’ according to the complaint.

A short time later, Kowalkoski “offers to send something spicy” and then sends a sexually explicit video of himself to the juvenile, which “was quickly unsent after being watched,” at which point Kowalkoski “asks [the juvenile] for something spicy,” officers said.

While continuing the conversation with the juvenile, Kowalkoski sent an explicit photo of himself; in the conversation, Kowalkoski made “plans to meet with [the juvenile]” in Buckhannon, according to the complaint.

Within 2 minutes of the juvenile telling Kowalkoski “he was invited to come over, he was already knocking on the door,” and officers then placed Kowalkoski in custody, officers said.

Once Kowalkoski was in custody, officers located two condoms and a loaded Ruger 9mm firearm with a round loaded into the chamber; in a Mirandized statement, Kowalkoski stated that he knew the juvenile was 14 years old, and that the explicit images were of himself, according to the complaint.

Kowalkoski has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.