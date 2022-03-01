BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after task force members found drugs while executing a search warrant at a residence in Buckhannon.

On Feb. 25, members of the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence on Oklahoma Avenue in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Clarence Collins

While investigating the residence, task force members learned there was only one tenant at the home on the lease identified as Clarence Collins, 54, of Buckhannon, who was in a room of the house when task force members made entry, task force members said.

When task force members found Collins, he was “sitting down in front of several new zip-top bags and a digital scale contained a large amount of crystalized residue,” as well as $2,244 in cash in his hand, according to the complaint.

Task force members located 4.34 grams of meth under a bed near where Collins was sitting; also in the residence, task force members located a woman who stated that “she went there to meet [Collins] after she hadn’t seen him in some time,” task force members said.

The woman was found to be in possession of 2.02 grams of meth, but she “stated that she grabbed it off the dresser after she heard law enforcement” announce themselves and that she “did not know” why she did it, according to the complaint.

While speaking with task force members, the woman stated that Collins “had handed her a pipe with methamphetamine in it that she did admit to smoking,” task force members said.

When Collins arrived at the jail, he “attempted to place blame for all seized methamphetamine on the female subject despite him having immediate control” of the methamphetamine and other paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Collins has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.