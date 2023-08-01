BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Don Paco Mexican Restaurant announced on Tuesday that it would be closing its doors for good after eleven years in business. The closure is effective Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook, where it thanked the community for the many years of support and patronage.

“For years we have poured our hearts into our restaurant. Not many families get the opportunity to work side-by-side with each other, and that is a great blessing. The memories we have made we will always cherish,” the restaurant said in the post.

Restaurant owners said that the reason for the closure is that they are looking to enjoy their retirement and focus on health. According to previous posts on the page, one restaurant owner had been experiencing health issues due to extreme exhaustion, and doctors had recommended he get some rest.

The post signed off saying “This is not a goodbye, but a see you soon.”