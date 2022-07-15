BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Middletown Tractor is celebrating its 70th anniversary of sales and service to North Central West Virginia across all its locations.

The Buckhannon location held a ribbon cutting with the Upshur County Chamber of Commerce at its new seat location. They were not able to host a ribbon cutting following their opening in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s going to be a great weekend here. We’ve got, besides the ribbon cutting tonight, tomorrow, on Saturday, we’ve got some free chicken BBQ going on, we’ve got an antique tractor show, we’ve got some giveaways. We are giving away a lawn mower and some other handheld equipment,” said Adam Boyers, president of Middletown Tractors.

The Boyers family started out as a feed store in Marion County in 1952 which turned into Middletown Tractor Sales expanding to now have four locations, two in the state, and two in Pennsylvania. Middletown Tractor offers complete parts, sales, and service departments to meet the customers’ needs.

“We’ve got a great group of employees that have allowed us to be successful over the years. We’re thankful for them,” Boyers said. “We’re thankful for the community to support us over the years.”

Boyers also said that the Buckhannon location is a great addition, being off the four lane next to U.S. Route 33.