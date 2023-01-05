BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County Commission announced on Thursday that it recently acquired land near the Upshur County courthouse to improve the parking situation for employees and the general public.

The Commission purchased 10 parcels of land on Chancery Street, which lies between the Upshur County Courthouse and the courthouse annex and were bought from a family for $400,000.

“I believe with acquiring this property definitely will give us more parking available to the employees of the courthouse and for the citizens that need to do business at the courthouse,” said Upshur County Commissioner Sam Nolte. “It will be a shorter walk and a little more reliable parking options.”

Nolte said the Commission spent almost two years trying to purchase the land, which had belonged to a local family for more than 50 years.

Commissioners also believe that many of the buildings on the purchased property will be down to make room for parking.