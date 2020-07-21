Mountain CAP receives child advocacy grant

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has announced more than $2 million in funding for child advocacy programs around the state.

Mountain CAP in Buckhannon received more than $88,000 to support its child advocacy center, a program designed to provide a safe place for children suffering from abuse and neglect.

Staff there explained that it’s a problem that’s more prevalent than many people realize.

“Between one and 10 kids will be abused by their 18th birthday, and I think that it is sometimes an issue that families don’t disclose to other friends or family members. It’s really taboo,” said Laura McDaniels with Mountain CAP.

Funding from those grants support a total of 22 different organizations around West Virginia.