Mountaineer Food Bank partners with the Upshur County Board of Education

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank partnered with the Upshur County Board of Education for the first distribution at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School.

Students volunteered from the Buckhannon Upshur football team, as well as volunteers from the the Opportunity House and the National Guard.

The distribution occurred in a “drive-thru” manner so participants didn’t have to leave their vehicles.

Under grant guidelines, the Mountaineer Food Bank will provide food in multiple locations throughout Upshur County two times per month until the end of the year.

There are no income guidelines, no proof of income, identity or cost associated with the food distribution. All families/individuals are eligible to participate.

The Mountaineer Food Bank provides food assistance throughout all of North-Central West Virginia and 48 counties throughout the state.

To learn more about feeding programs, how to volunteer and where to find food, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website.