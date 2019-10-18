Mountaineer Food Bank serves 600 families at Brushy Fork event center

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank served approximately 600 families today at the Brushy Fork event center in Buckhannon Friday afternoon.

The Food Bank was able to successfully distribute 40,000 pounds of food. Families in the area had the opportunity to receive all or some of the following items: milk, eggs, chickpeas, rice, potatoes, onions, cabbage, celery and apples.

Officials said that the bank was successful in part due to student volunteers from the West Virginia Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team, volunteers from The Opportunity House, members of the community and the West Virginia Army National Guard.

Those interested in more information on the bank, opportunities to volunteer and how to donate can click here.