BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon History Center Museum opened their doors for the summer on June 5 to show their new exhibit, “From the Ice Age to the Modern Age: A Chronological Timeline of Upshur County History.”

The Upshur County Historical Society creates new exhibits for the museum every year, making this their 31st season of exhibits. Last year, they kept the same exhibit up due to COVID-19.

Starting at the Ice Age 12,000 years ago, where there were no humans, the exhibit moves over to a lady in a paper dress listening to the Beatles. Included are the original deed to Buckhannon, historic clothing, old war letters and many other things.

Original Deed to Buckhannon (WBOY Image)

Director of Special Projects, Noel W. Tenney, mentioned that the exhibit has been a work in progress for the past six months. They had to pull artifacts, do research and write texts.

Tenney talked about their storytelling through the exhibit. “With our idea of storytelling, we like to tell family stories, we like to tell local stories. We try to tell the story of Upshur County, but Upshur County’s story is similar to every other county, practically, in West Virginia. And we’ve had just about everything that anybody else has had.”

Among their more recent additions, which is also their oldest, is an almost 300-year-old chest from Switzerland. However, they do not bring out every artifact that they have for every exhibit. The Historical Society has over 25,000 artifacts cataloged in their Repository facility.

Their Repository facility is part of the other two facilities they take care of. One building is for collections and research when creating exhibits. Another is their French Creek facility, where their French Creek pioneers will gather in August for the first time in four years.

Admission is free but there is a donation bowl for visitors who are feeling generous.

The museum will be open every Sunday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., until September 24.

Anyone interested in volunteering or interning with the Historical Society can reach out through email on their website.