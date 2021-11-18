New broadband towers coming to north central WV

ROCK CAVE, W.Va. – Micrologic has built and activated two broadband towers in Upshur County near Rock Cave, but that’s only the beginning.

In November of 2017, The West Virginia Development Association was granted $3 million by the USDA Rural Development for the Community Connect Grant.

Five more towers are on track to be activated in Upshur, Barbour and Randolph counties by the end of December.

The goal of the project is to bring broadband to rural areas of West Virginia.

“We are working really hard to expand our area, we’ve done a lot of work this summer. We still have a lot of work planned and a lot of areas planned, so if we’re not in an area that you’re at and you’re looking for service, be patient, check back often, because that literally changes almost weekly,” said Emiel Butcher, President of Micrologic.

The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council ranked West Virginia 48 out of 50 in the states with access to broadband.