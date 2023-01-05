BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia healthcare provider hopes to have a box office hit with its new state-of-the-art, theater-themed facility.

Community Healthcare of West Virginia celebrated the grand opening of its new Care Xpress movie-themed offices and exam rooms Thursday afternoon in Buckhannon.

The completely renovated former bank building doubles the capacity for patients and immediately greets them with a movie theater atmosphere in the waiting room.

“This unique location creates an atmosphere that lets us remove the stigma of going to a doctor’s office while still allowing the patient to receive detailed and comprehensive care,” explained Trish Collett, Deputy CEO at CCWV. “Our goal was to create an overall better patient experience without compromising thorough care.

The walk-in clinic provides a number of services including primary care family medicine and will replace the walk-in clinic portion of its former location in Buckhannon, Northridge.

“We honestly, we just outgrew it. There was not enough exam rooms to take care of the need. This past year we had over seventeen thousand visits and was taking care of patients in four exam rooms. Our Pediatrician will maintain his practice out at Northridge which doubled his capacity to be able to take care of the pediatric population and now we’ll be able to take care of our walk-in population here,” said Patricia Collett, Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Care Xpress will officially be open to the public next Monday morning Jan. 9.