New Esports lab opens at Buckhannon-Upshur High School

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Gamers, if you’re reading this; this one is for you. A new gaming center has opened its doors in Upshur County.

That’s right, Buckhannon Upshur High School, in partnership with Salem University, cut the ribbon on their brand new Esports laboratory Friday morning.

The school received $266,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service to open its very own Esports lab. Those involved explained that this lab would help students gain knowledge with stem classes – while also having a little fun.

“The internet has so many wonderful opportunities,” Salem University representative, Eric Kirkland explained. “For example, ted talks or an academy that everyone and things that everyone thinks they may have used or heard at home. This can be used to supplement instruction across the board.”

Students will also now be able to compete for Esports scholarships to help them pay for college.