BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Upshur County now has a central location where families can get information about everything from jobs to community resources.

The Mountain Cap Family Support Center of Upshur County held its ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon in Buckhannon. The resource hub has a social worker specializing in Grand families and Kinship Care, and an Employment Navigator helping people find jobs mirrored by helping employers find people looking for jobs.

Mountain Cap’s Executive Director Kathy McMurray said the support center offers services and information for just about every need in the community. “We just want to be a resource. We want to help families access the services and benefits that they need to be more resilient and be more engaged in the community and more successful economically and socially.”

There are currently 40 family support centers located across the Mountain State which are are primarily funded by the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Children and Families. The goal is to have one in every county in the state.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.