New Kroger gas station opens

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upsher County residents now have a local gas station where they can use their Kroger points for discounted fuel.

The Buckhannon Kroger held its ribbon cutting for its brand-new fuel center Wednesday morning. Residents used to have to travel to Clarksburg or Elkins to use their fuel points. The fuel center features eight gas pumps, a kiosk serving snacks, automotive parts and tobacco products, and it created six new jobs. 

“For every $100 that you spend buying groceries, you get 10 cents off a gallon, and it accumulates throughout the month. We let you stack point up to a dollar so you can get a dollar off a gallon” said Sabrina Swecker, who serves as acting store leader. “And right now, until February 12, we are offering 20 cents off a gallon in addition to your earned fuel points.”

The fuel center is located just down the hill from the Kroger market and is open every day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories