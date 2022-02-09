New Kroger gas station opens

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upsher County residents now have a local gas station where they can use their Kroger points for discounted fuel.

The Buckhannon Kroger held its ribbon cutting for its brand-new fuel center Wednesday morning. Residents used to have to travel to Clarksburg or Elkins to use their fuel points. The fuel center features eight gas pumps, a kiosk serving snacks, automotive parts and tobacco products, and it created six new jobs.

“For every $100 that you spend buying groceries, you get 10 cents off a gallon, and it accumulates throughout the month. We let you stack point up to a dollar so you can get a dollar off a gallon” said Sabrina Swecker, who serves as acting store leader. “And right now, until February 12, we are offering 20 cents off a gallon in addition to your earned fuel points.”

The fuel center is located just down the hill from the Kroger market and is open every day.