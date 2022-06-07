BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County now joins many other counties in the state who have a leadership program. Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural class of the Leadership Upshur program, and the online form can be found here.

The learning materials through the nine-session course have been hand-picked from other leadership programs in the state, and according to a member of the board, they’ve developed a new, exciting, and more beneficial program than anything they’ve seen in the past.

“In order to find a leadership program to help develop employee skills or people skills, they’ve had to look outside of Upshur County for that opportunity. I think anytime that you give people the ability to grow themselves professionally or personally where ever they’re at or where they’re living, it gives them another opportunity that they don’t have to seek out elsewhere,” said Leadership Upshur Board Member Mike Ruffing.

The cost of the program is $597, which covers nine sessions worth of learning materials, books for the book club, polos and alumni network dues.

The application deadline is Aug. 1, selections will be made and applications will be notified by Aug. 15. The program begins on Oct. 6.