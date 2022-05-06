BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon Academy Elementary School held a “No Hair Don’t Care’ cancer fundraiser event is for counselor Kristen Coit-Fetty as she perseveres through breast cancer.

The ‘No Hair Don’t Care’ fundraiser is where Braden J. Hoffman, music teacher at Buchannon Academy Elementary School, received a buzz cut in front of the whole school.

The top five students who raised the most money got to cut a piece of Hoffman’s hair, this event raised $9,535.10 in only ten days.

Students cut Mr. Hoffman’s hair (WBOY Image)

“I just think it’s awesome to be embraced in a rally to support someone as awesome as Fetty who does amazing work,” said Hoffman. “We had students knocking on doors in the communities, door to door asking people for donations, we raised so much in just a short amount of time to for something as simple as a haircut.”

Hoffman has been growing his hair for the past four years and had the idea that he could give his hair to help Fetty.

Hoffman said, “I plan on getting a razor to it as soon as I go home and I think I am going to finish out the school year bald to just to show kids that you can make a difference by doing something as tiny as losing a head of hair.”

All proceeds raised will assist Fetty with her medical expenses as she continues to fight breast cancer.

If you want more information on Buckhannon Academy Elementary School, click here.