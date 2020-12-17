North Central West Virginia sees multiple power outages

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Residents in eight counties of North Central West Virginia have reported experiencing power outages. Most of which are from Buckhannon in Upshur County.

According to Mon Power, these are counties experiencing more than 10 affected residents at the time of this article.

  • Barbour – 33
  • Braxton – 24
  • Doddridge – 68
  • Lewis – 63
  • Marion – 279
  • Monongalia – 61
  • Ritchie – 28
  • Upshur – 1,341

The main areas of the large outages in Upshur County have come from Buckhannon with 1,212 and Rock Cave 127, according to officials.

Mon Power’s website stated that the estimated time of restoration is at 1 a.m. on Thursday. More information about the power outages in the area is available, here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories