Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon announces 2020-2021 grants

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon has announced its latest round of grants for its 2020 – 2021 Healthy Communities Initiative.

The organization was founded to further the goal of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of improving the health of the community.

Foundation staff said they focus on health and wellness and leadership development initiatives in five counties.

“It could be for food insecurity, child abuse prevention, it could be training for staff, it could be foe education for some team members or education for community groups,” said Executive Director Janell Ray.

The foundation selected the following 13 nonprofit organizations to receive a total of $105,468 to support initiatives that contribute to healthy communities. Individual grant awards range from $1,500 to $15,000.

Catholic Charities West Virginia – $5,630

Centers Against Violence – $10,000

Lewis County Family Resource Network – $12,000

Lewis County Senior Citizens Center, Inc. – $6,500

Libera, Inc. – $9,000

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council – $13,000

Milan Puskar Health Right – $9,012

Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc. – $4,366

Nicholas County Family Resource Network – $8,060

Randolph County Family Resource Network – $3,257

Upshur County Senior Citizens Center – $8,085

Upshur Parish House – $15,000

Webster County Health Department – $1,557

The foundation was started with proceeds from the sale of St. Joseph’s Hospital and serves organizations in Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster Counties.