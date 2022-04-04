BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon awarded 13 nonprofit organizations through their Healthy Community Initiative. $108,413 was given to organizations in Randolph, Upshur, Barbour, Lewis, and Webster county.

The initiative allows foundation officials to honor the original Pallottine sisters from 100 years ago.

“As a staff, a team, I know our board members, we just feel really honored to be able to continue serving the community, to be able to continue serving the health needs in the community is so important to them and it is to us as well,” said Janell Ray, Executive Director, Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon.

The following organizations have been awarded Healthy Communities grants:

Barbour County Senior Center, Inc. ($10,000) – The Barbour County Senior Center will purchase fitness equipment for use by seniors at its sites in Philippi and Belington.



Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council ($13,000) – The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council will provide mileage reimbursement for its Senior Companion program and Foster Grandparents program volunteers.



Brownton Helping Hands ($4,000) – Brownton Helping Hands will provide a weekly meal to approximately 50 seniors in the Brownton community in Barbour County.

Catholic Charities West Virginia ($10,000) – Catholic Charities West Virginia will purchase $5,000 in food for each of the WellnessWorks food pantries in Elkins and Webster Springs.



– New Vision Renewable Energy will convene a Healthy Focus Group to help strategically inform its program offerings. It will also provide financial assistance to clients accessing the behavioral telehealth program and transport community members to and from programs. Nicholas County Family Resource Network ($6,000) – The Nicholas County Family Resource Network, in collaboration with the Webster County Children’s Advocacy Center, will purchase the Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe abuse prevention education curriculum to provide outreach to children in kindergarten through fourth grades in the Webster County Schools.

Upshur Parish House ($9,600) – The Upshur Parish House will provide community support to neighbors in need by supplying gas cards for medical appointments, assisting with dental and medical expenses, and providing hams for Christmas boxes.



Organizations could request up to $25,000 for funds to serve health related needs of people living in their community.