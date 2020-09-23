Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon issues $20,000 grant for Upshur County school food program

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local foundation is working to help one county school system provide for school students.

The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon has given a $20,000 grant to the Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County.

That money will support the weekend backpack program in the county that ensures kids have healthy food even when they wouldn’t usually be in school.

That program will support the county’s efforts to keep students fed like the regular meal

“We know that we have a need here in our community, and for these students to have access to food that they can take home on the weekend and that they themselves can fix, that’s really important to our students,” Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus explained.

The Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County collaborated with the school system to find the best ways to support the schools and their students.