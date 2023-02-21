BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The plane that crashed in Buckhannon over the weekend was flying from Pittsburgh, according to flight records, and was owned by a Buckhannon business.

Information released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the plane was a Cessna 210A that was manufactured in 1960.

1960 model Cessna 210 (C-GXCT) that is similar to the plane that crashed in Buckhannon on Saturday (Public domain)

According to FlightAware, the plane left from Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport (BTP) at 4:41 p.m. on Saturday and was “last seen” at 5:31 p.m. near Clarksburg, WV. The Buckhannon Fire Department announced to the public at 6:30 p.m. that the crash had happened near Hall Road and Industrial Park Road near Buckhannon.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the FAA, and the pilot was the only passenger. The FAA Accident and Incident Notification says that the “aircraft crashed in a field short of the runway,” suggesting that it was near its intended landing target.

FAA Registry also says that the owner of the plane was Coma Aviation LLC at 34 Skyline Drive in Buckhannon.