BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman are facing charges after police said they pulled a car over for a registration violation and found it was being driven by a man under the influence of marijuana and an infant was inside.

Garrett Bohnsack

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 3 according to a criminal complaint. An officer with the Buckhannon Police Department said the stop happened on Barbour Street, and that while speaking with the driver, identified as Garrett Bohnsack, 22, the officer smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Bohnsack “stated that he had none, but did smoke approximately four or five hours prior while in Clarksburg,” according to the complaint.

The officer arrested him for possession of marijuana, and administered sobriety tests, during which, the complaint alleges, Bohnsack showed signs of impairment.

Irelynn Keigley

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Irelynn Keigley, 20, “admitted that she knew that Garrett smoked a bowl or two while in Clarksburg, WV and still allowed him to operate the motor vehicle,” while an approximately 9-month-old baby was inside, the complaint said.

Police seized about 28 grams of marijuana and about 17 grams of THC wax, according to the complaint.

Bohnsack was charged with DUI with a child, possession of marijuana and child neglect and Keigley was charged with permitting DUI, possession of THC wax and child neglect. Both are being held in the Tygart Valley Jail on $75,000 cash only bond.