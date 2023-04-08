BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A funeral was held at the chapel of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday to honor the life of the late Sheriff Virgil “Skipper” Miller of Upshur County, who passed Tuesday at the age of 69. A motorcade of police vehicles formed a procession leading the hearse along Route 20.

After serving in the United States Army, Sheriff Miller began his service to the public with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in 1977, then serving in law enforcement in Lewis County before moving to Upshur County in 1980 where he served as chief deputy for eight years, during which time he was very active with the West Virginia Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. This was followed by his election as Sheriff for two terms in Upshur County from 1989 through 1996.

Miller was the longest-serving active sheriff in the Mountain State and was elected to his 5th term as Upshur County’s Sheriff in 2020. Before being re-elected to the position, he also served as a magistrate in Upshur County.

“Virgil was a larger-than-life character here as one resident just told me the other day, he was a giant gorilla, and that’s true. I am 6’4 and not too many people are taller than me, but he towered over me. But you know, a sheriff in a small town is more than just a law enforcement officer a sheriff is a friend, and could not have asked for a better friend than we had in Sheriff Miller,” Buckhannon mayor, Robbie Skinner, said.

On Friday, Governor Jim Justice ordered that all flags in Lewis, Upshur and Webster Counties be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of Sheriff Miller. Skinner said that in 2021 the governor honored Sheriff Miller with a proclamation for being the longest-serving sheriff in the state’s history.

Sheriff Virgil “Skipper” Miller was laid to rest at the Hacker Valley Cemetery in Webster County.

Funeral Procession honoring Sheriff Virgil Miller. (WBOY Video)

“He’s been in law enforcement in some capacity since 1980 here in Upshur County, he has also served the city, he was our City of Buckhannon Police Chief for a few years, in between his terms as sheriff, but there is nothing he hasn’t done as far as the law enforcement realm for our community. And one thing, he was unequivocally fair, and all of our leadership capacities there are times when we have to say no, there are times when we can’t give everybody what they want, but, but if we do so with fairness and delivering that answer that is, that is the cornerstone of leadership, and Virgil Miller was the epitome of that. He led by example and that is tremendously important,” Skinner said.