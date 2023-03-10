BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) announced that a new major focused on leadership skills will be coming to the school.

According to a WVWC release, this “interdisciplinary major of Public Service” will be used to prepare students for leadership careers in various settings, choosing between a concentration in either public administration or community engagement. The school will also be offering a minor in Public Service.

“Public Service is an interdisciplinary major that promotes civic engagement, public leadership and community empowerment with a focus on ethical decision-making,” Dr. Molly Clever, chair of the Department of Social Science and associate professor of sociology said. “Students learn critical thinking, empirical analysis and program implementation and evaluation skills to serve diverse communities at the local, national and global levels.”

WVWC will begin offering the major during the 2023-2024 school year.

“Federal government occupations in these fields such as statistical analysis, management analysts, data scientists and operations research analysts are projected to grow in the next 10 years,” the release said.

To learn more, you can visit https://www.wvwc.edu/programs/socialsciences/.