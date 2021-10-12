Recovery & Mental Health Awareness Day held by Community Care

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — On Oct. 14, Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV) will host Recovery & Mental Health Awareness Day at Jawbone Park in Buckhannon, W.Va.

From 4-6 p.m., Community Care treatment specialists will be on hand and resources regarding risk factors, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of mental health issues will be given out.

“By learning more about risk factors and treatment options, citizens can reduce the stigma frequently associated with mental health issues and encourage people in need of services to seek help,” said Judith Utley, peer recovery specialist with CCWV.

In West Virginia, the percentage of adults reporting mental health issues is at least 5 percent higher than the national average.

“We are asking the citizens of Buckhannon to join us in celebrating Recovery & Mental Health Awareness Day on October 14. Recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community. This outreach event will spread the message that people can and do recover,” expressed Utley.

Information regarding Community Care’s Community Connection recovery services can be found by calling 304-473-2250 Ext. 2126 or going to the website www.ccwv.org. For questions about Recovery & Mental Health Awareness Day, contact Judy Utley at judy.utley@ccwv.org .