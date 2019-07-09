Renovations nearing completion for WVWC library

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College is almost done renovating one of its main buildings.

The college’s library has been shut down for renovations since the beginning of the spring semester.

College officials said the renovated library will include more public space for students to meet and study together.

Chief Financial Officer Scott McKinney said many of the traditional library services will still be available.

“We haven’t lost that with the renovations, but we saw we could add to it, things like we’re going to be bringing all the tutoring services to one location in this building, the writing center will relocate into this building. We’re just trying to serve the students better,” said McKinney.

McKinney said renovations will be complete in time for the return of students for the fall semester.