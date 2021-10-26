Retired Upshur County School Bus to be donated to Buckhannon Fire Department

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — On Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m., Upshur County school officials, transportation personnel, and Buckhannon Fire Department (BFD) will celebrate the donation of a retired school bus to the BFD.

Based on West Virginia Department of Education guidelines, the bus has reached the end of its life span, hence it will be donated for educational purposes by the emergency service providers to train for a school bus extrication event.

According to the Buckhannon Fire Chief, J.B. Kimble, the training course will be available for use by all emergency response departments throughout the state.

“Knowing that it can be difficult for fire departments to acquire a school bus for training, we are excited to be able to move forward with this donation. Emergency responders will enhance their training skills related to school bus extrication, which will help them understand what students need and the most appropriate way to get them out safely. These types of classes are very important, and we are proud to be able to be a part of these efforts.”, said Upshur County Schools Transportation Director, Jodie Akers.