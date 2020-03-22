Rock Cave IGA limiting number of customers allowed in store

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCK CAVE, W.Va. – An Upshur County grocery store is limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time as a precaution against coronavirus.

IGA in Rock Cave announced the decision Sunday in a Facebook post from Dale Hawkins.

Hawkins said the store is enforcing a limit of 10 customers inside at one time, with one person per family. The doors to the store will remain locked.

The store is encouraging customers to stay at least six feet apart, and it is providing hand sanitizer at the entrance.

According to the post, a staff member will be on hand to focus on cleaning and sanitizing surfaces, door handles and other areas.

As far as payment is concerned, Hawkins said the store is not accepting checks. Cards and cash will only be taken.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories