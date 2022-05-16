UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. – A man from South Carolina was arrested last week on a number of charges related to driving a stolen vehicle.

Brandon Lee Smith

A criminal complaint from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department said that the department received a call that a stolen Chevrolet Colorado was driving on Upper Childers Run in Upshur County around 1 p.m. on May 12.

Deputies found the pickup truck at the intersections of Brushy Fork and Route 33, according to the complaint, but when they tried to stop the truck, the driver kept going. The driver, Brandon Smith of Marion, South Carolina, was eventually stopped near WBUC Road and was detained.

He is facing charges of Grand Larceny, driving with a suspended license and fleeing in a vehicle. Smith is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $18,000 cash-only bond.