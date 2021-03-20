Secretary of State Warner set to testify before Senate on S1 bill

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. – With the Senate ready to debate the S1 bill — the furthest reaching attempt at federal election reform — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has been invited to testify on his views. Warner is firmly against the bill.

Warner spoke with 12 News outside of the Upshur County court house.

“The US Constitution, Article 1, Section 4, says that the elections will be left up to the states,” Warner said. “It’s very basic. Right there in black and white in the US Constitution. This is going to be an attempt to federalize our elections. Take them away from the states.”

West Virginia had been applauded nationally for its handling of the 2020 election. Despite logistical challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mountain State had nearly an 80% voter turnout, the second highest in state history. Warner credited the turnout percentage to the state cleaning out the system through checks and balances in place. He feared that federalizing the election could slow or take away those checks, leaving more opportunity for fraud.

Overall, Warner stressed that West Virginia’s election needs differed from other states. That included everything from the voter registration system to the method of voting that voters use on election night. Warner was concerned that if the bill were to pass, West Virginia’s voting needs could slip through the cracks of the federal government.

“We don’t have a problem here in West Virginia,” Warner stated. “Why remove these checks and balances in the system?”

Warner is set to testify before the Senate on Wednesday.