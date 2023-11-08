BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Upshur County Schools announced Wednesday night that several of its regularly scheduled school buses will not run on Thursday, Nov. 9.
According to a Facebook post made by Upshur County Schools on the Union Elementary School’s Facebook page, 12 buses across the county will not make a morning run, an afternoon run or both.
Buses not making both a morning and afternoon run are as follows:
- Bus 24
- Bus 26
- Bus 30
- Bus 35
- Bus 86
- Bus 96
- Bus 238
- Bus 243
- Bus 244
Additionally, buses 87 and 236 will not make a morning run and bus 15 will not make an afternoon run.
Upshur County Schools apologized for the inconvenience and is requesting that families bring their children to school on Thursday themselves if possible. The post did not provide a reason for the large amount of cancellations.
Families that are unable to send their child on Thursday are asked to provide notice to the school.