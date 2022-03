BUKCHANNON, W.Va. – The Jonathan Perry Memorial 5k was postponed to March 19 due to the cold weather and snowfall.

The walk or run race was supposed to start at 10 a.m. on March 12 at the Tennerton Elementary School. The cost to participate was $25.

The Jonathan Perry Memorial 5k raises money for a scholarship fund in Perry’s name, who died when he was just 10 years old.